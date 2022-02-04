DURANGO, Iowa -- A Dubuque man was arrested on multiple charges after authorities said he drove for more than nine hours while holding a woman against her will.
Dylan J. Bargman, 27, of 17795 Peru Road, Lot 32, was arrested at 7:57 a.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on charges of false imprisonment, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts. He also was arrested on an unrelated warrant charging operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Court documents state that a state law enforcement officer spotted a vehicle driving slowly near Durango at about 6:40 a.m. Thursday. The vehicle turned onto private property and stopped after the officer turned on a siren.
"A female attempted to get our of the vehicle but was being held in the car by the driver," documents state.
The woman, identified in documents as Meghan Kast, got out of the vehicle before the driver drove toward the woods. Kast identified the driver as Bargman.
"Dispatch was informed and said that (Bargman) had violent tendencies," documents state.
Kast said Bargman had demanded that she get into the vehicle at about 9 p.m. Wednesday and that she did because she was afraid. She said they had been driving all night and that she did not know where she was.
Kast is the protected party in an order against Bargman, documents state.
Law enforcement officers found Bargman's vehicle abandoned in the snow near where Kast got out of the vehicle.
"Bargman was arrested in the middle of (Iowa) 3 after he finally laid down on the road after multiple attempts from law enforcement yelling at him to stop running," documents state.
Bargman later repeatedly kicked the window of the patrol car in an attempt to break it, prompting officers to zip tie his feet, documents state. Officers later found a baggie of meth in Bargman's vehicle and a pipe in his coat pocket, documents state.
The OWI warrant related to a crash on Oct. 8. Law enforcement responded to a rollover crash on U.S. 61 at Maquoketa Drive. Bargman lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a power pole, documents state.
Bargman had to be extracted from the vehicle and was taken to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, documents state. He sustained a broken arm and back.
Law enforcement officials were granted a search warrant to collect a blood specimen from Bargman, which showed his blood alcohol content was 0.144%, documents state. The legal limit for driving in Iowa is 0.08%.