The League of Women Voters of Dubuque will host a legislative crackerbarrel session on Saturday, Feb. 4.
The livestream will be held at 9:30 a.m. at facebook.com/LeagueofWomenVotersofDubuque.
The release states that questions may be posted in the message section of that page. Comments without questions will not be accepted.
Invited state lawmakers include Senators Carrie Koelker and Pam Jochum and Representatives Steven Bradley, Chuck Isenhart, Lindsay James and Shannon Lundgren.
Additional sessions will be hosted by the Dubuque Federation of Labor and the United Labor Participation Committee on March 4 and April 1, respectively.
