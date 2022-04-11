A renewable natural gas capture project at Dubuque’s landfill has reduced greenhouse gas emissions far more than local leaders initially expected.
With the help of a gas control and collection system and gas processing facility opened last year at the Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency landfill, the agency reported 13,708.8 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions in 2021, a 65% reduction from the 2016 base year.
Officials originally had expected the project would reduce gas emissions from the landfill from the 2016 benchmark of more than 39,000 tons annually to 37,000 tons, said solid waste agency Administrator Ken Miller.
“So this exceeds that goal by almost 13 times the expectation of the original project,” he said.
The solid waste agency in late 2018 began looking for a company to harvest methane produced at the landfill that previously was being burned. In March 2020, agency officials tapped global natural gas company Enerdyne as their partner to instead capture that methane, turn it into natural gas and sell it in the marketplace.
Miller said the facility’s performance was particularly impressive because emissions had increased at the landfill from the 2016 benchmark to 2020.
“(2016) was just the base year when we developed the target to reduce our CO2 emissions,” he said. “From 2020 to 2021, we were actually down 72.19%. The difference from 2020 to 2021 was bigger even than the difference from the benchmark year.”
Dubuque Gas Producers, the local subsidiary of Enerdyne, operates the facility and sells the processed natural gas to Black Hills Energy. The solid waste agency receives 3.5% of all gas sale revenues.
A representative of Dubuque Gas Producers did not respond to a request for comment.
Dubuque City Council Member Ric Jones, who chairs the landfill solid waste agency board, said he was “delighted the system was working.”
“Capturing that much methane and destroying was a good thing, but putting it in the pipeline for commercial use is just awesome,” he said. “I like that it has a little revenue stream as well.”
Jones also complimented the partnership with Enerdyne in that the city and Dubuque County, the other partner on the solid waste agency’s board, assumed little financial risk. The agency funded $720,000 of the $10 million project, with Dubuque Gas Producers funding the rest.
“The program we put together with our partner gave them all the risk,” Jones said. “We just had to put in the collection infrastructure to mine the field of garbage. They were responsible for all the equipment to cleanse the product.”
Officials expect to expand the project this year to reduce emissions even further, which Jones said was needed if the city is to meet its greenhouse gas emission reduction plan.
“Landfills have a whole lot to do with if we’re going to solve some of the ecological problems we have to fix,” he said. “We’ve got tons to do, and we’ve got to do better with recycling, re-use and reclamation. On the other hand, we’re doing a lot.”