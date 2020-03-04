SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
3D Pen Emoji Keychain, 3:30-4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Use a 3D Pen to make a key chain. Registration required. For second-sixth graders.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 lunch; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre; 12:15-4 ladies cards;
12:15-4 ladies bridge.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. dominoes and cards; 9-4 open chapel.
Thursday
3D Pen Emoji Keychain, 5:30-6 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Use a 3D Pen to make a key chain. Registration required. For second-sixth graders.
Aging Well, 5-6 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solution, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 yoga.
The Salvation Army, 11:30 a.m. St. Patrick’s Senior Potluck. Bring a dish to share. Serving: Irish beef stew. Guests: Paramount Ambulance.
Story Time, 9:30-10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Half-hour story times with read-alouds, early literacy activities, and crafts. For ages 3-5.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Thursday
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Open Mic Show, 8-10 p.m., The Comedy Bar, 333 E. 10th St. Sign up at 7.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7:30 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. 7:30-8:30 weigh-in, 8:40 meeting. Details: Carrie 563-588-9613.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, second floor, 301 Bell St. Prospective members welcome.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St., lower level, enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
Dubuque Evening Lions Club, 6 p.m., The Bridge Restaurant, 31 Locust St.
Thursday
Overeaters Anonymous, 9:30-10:30 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 255 West 10th St. No dues or fees for members, diets or scales.
FOOD & DRINK
Thursday
The Original Potosi (Wis.) Saloon Fish Fry, 11 a.m.,
192 S. Main St., Potosi, Wis.
Asbury Eagles Club Burger Night, 5-8 p.m., 5900 Saratoga Road. Fresh-grilled burgers, add your toppings. Cost is $9 for adults and $5 for ages 10 and younger. Proceeds to benefit Sting Ray Softball Team.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Air Terrarriums, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Learn to add some green to your home. Max of 10 per program; registration required. For ages 16 and older.
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:30 p.m. early bird game; 7 p.m. regular games. Details: 563-556-8746.
Thursday
Air Terrariums, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Learn to add some green to your home. Maximum of 10 per program; registration required. For ages 16 and older.
Dubuque County Key City Genealogical Society, 7-8:30 p.m., Family History Center, 685 Fremont Ave. Rob McDonald, great-great-grandson of Andrew Young McDonald, president and CEO of A.Y. McDonald, will cover the life of one of Dubuque’s earliest settlers and the company he founded 164 years ago.
Family Forest Open House, 5-8 p.m., Swiss Valley Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road, Peosta, Iowa. Hear forestry experts, network, enjoy activities for kids and more.
Thursday Trivia, 6-8 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.