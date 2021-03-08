The American Red Cross’ annual Everyday Heroes of Eastern Iowa recognition event will be held virtually this week.
The event will be held at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, March 11.
Four individuals who were nominated by peers and the public, then selected by a committee of community members, will be recognized during the event.
The recipients include:
- The founder of Second Helpings, an organization fighting food insecurity in Manchester, Iowa.
- A University of Iowa student who saved a woman from jumping off a bridge.
- Two coworkers who used CPR to save a customer on a job site.
- Red Cross biomedical staff who worked to ensure a healthy blood supply during the pandemic.
Everyday Heroes is the signature celebration and the primary annual fundraiser for the Red Cross of Eastern Iowa.
There is no fee to attend, but donations are appreciated, according to the release.
Visit everydayhero.givesmart.com to register.