The two Republicans seeking an Iowa House of Representatives seat representing part of Dubuque shared their visions for state tax reform, education, anti-abortion efforts and environmental protection during a debate this week.
Retired factory worker Greg Parker and Loras College economics professor Jennifer Smith participated in the debate at the 2022 Dubuque County GOP headquarters, 2600 Dodge St. The winner of the June 7 Republican primary contest will face Democratic incumbent Chuck Isenhart to represent House District 72, containing the western and northernmost parts of Dubuque and rural communities due north to the Dubuque County line.
In response to tax questions, Smith promoted further property tax reform, via a “Truth in Taxes” proposal, that she said had been successful in Utah.
“It says as property assessments increase, property tax rates are automatically decreased, so that bait-and-switch cannot occur,” she said. “If a taxing authority wants to increase their tax rates, more power to them. But they have to send out a property-specific notice to each owner to let them know that they are going to increase the tax rate, what it will do to their taxes and let them know about a public hearing.”
Parker agreed that the balance of property taxes and assessments has failed, recommending investment in research.
“What I would like to see done is comprehensive studies on the property taxes and where they go and who is spending them,” he said.
Both candidates supported Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Student First Scholarship fund that would allow certain students in public schools to use taxpayer money to shift to a private school — a proposal that has split current Republican lawmakers, including those in the area.
Parker said he liked that the plan also required schools to publish syllabi, materials and lists of library books online.
“That’s very good for the parents to keep updated on what they’re learning,” he said. “If they want to take their child to a private school, then $5,300 should go with them.”
Smith said the plan would “increase competition” in education.
“For too long, there has been a monopoly on education,” she said. “That is not allowing anyone to be able to make sure the children are getting the education the parents deem appropriate. It is being pushed by a certain group.”
Both candidates supported the Legislature’s attempts to put on the ballot a constitutional amendment stating people do not have a right to an abortion. Republican lawmakers passed the proposed constitutional amendment on the last day of the 2021 session, but they must pass it again in the next two-year session before it could go to voters.
Parker, though, said he wanted to go further by banning abortion outright, encoding that there was “never a reason” for an abortion.
Smith took her anti-abortion stance beyond abortion to further funding pregnancy prevention education. She also said being pro-life should include seniors.
“One of the things that is going on and gaining traction is that as you get older, we’re not going to treat your illness — we are just going to give you a pill to make you comfortable,” she said. “Treatment for anyone is between the individual and their doctor.”
Regarding the environment, Parker said Iowa needed to “move forward” with environmental improvement. He lauded the City of Dubuque’s upstream nutrient reduction work with farmers, saying the state should assist these efforts.
Smith, too, supported conservation efforts, including hunters in the work. She recommended increasing deer hunting permits and hunting seasons to reduce crop damage.
