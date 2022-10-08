Staff at a Dubuque museum strive to keep one large fish well-fed. Otherwise, there could be issues with his smaller tankmates.
“The other fish mostly steer clear of him,” Jacob Harmon, an aquarist at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, said of the museum’s flathead catfish. “They have figured out that he’s a bigger fish and they don’t want to go near him. He is usually pretty calm in here. Keeping him well-fed is a big help.”
The big fish weighs approximately 80 pounds and resides in the museum’s Main Channel aquarium with other catfish, sturgeon and some smaller fish.
The Telegraph Herald regularly is providing a closer look at animals at the museum. This week’s profile takes a look at a fish known for its prodigious appetite.
KEEPING THE BIG FISH HAPPY
“It’s a challenge when you have a predator in a tank like this,” Harmon said. “That (flathead catfish) is probably one of the most-aggressive predators here.”
Harmon said the flathead differs from other catfish.
“Most people, when they think about catfish, they think about channel catfish — fish that eat stuff off of the bottom (of a river) and are kind of scavengers,” he said. “Flathead catfish don’t do that. They actually go out and search for prey.”
Sensors called barbels hang from underneath the mouth of the big fish.
“They use those to sense fish that are in distress, which are usually easier prey items,” he said.
Harmon said flatheads in the wild eat live fish, as well as other items.
“They will eat anything that fits into their mouth if they have the opportunity,” he said.
Harmon feeds the big fish once a day.
“I will feed him a 6-inch fish piece — at least — to keep him happy,” he said. “We’ve been lucky with him not causing issues. He kind of just hangs out in his spot (in the tank).”
CRUISING AT NIGHT
Harmon said flathead catfish typically hunt at night. During the day, the big fish seem content to find a covered spot and stay there.
“It might not seem like it, but when the lights go off, he is the top dog in here,” Harmon said. “(In the wild), they will come out of deep areas (of a river or lake) and go into shallower areas. When the lights go out (in the museum’s tank), you will see him cruising around from the spots he likes to hide under.”
DAD MINDS THE NEST
In the wild, a female flathead catfish will lay approximately 1,200 eggs for every pound she weighs.
“One fish can actually produce close to 100,000 eggs,” Harmon said.
Once the female lays the eggs, it’s the male flathead’s duty to guard them.
“The males will sit on the nest and protect the eggs,” Harmon said. “If needed, he will make sure they are oxygenated well and he will fan (the eggs) with his fin.”
