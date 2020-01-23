MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The City of Maquoketa might have some say in the future of the soon-to-be-vacant Jackson County Regional Health Center site.
City staff and health center board members are considering transferring the title of the current hospital property on Grove Street to the city in order for the site to qualify for additional state and federal grant funding.
Construction is underway on Jackson County Regional Health Center’s new $37 million facility on 17th Street. The plan is to complete the project by the end of this year.
Still unclear is the fate of the old hospital.
“We are in the process of exploring things,” said Gloria Jorgensen, chairwoman of the hospital board. “We want to find out what is available.”
David Heiar, senior adviser for the Jackson County Economic Alliance, said the current hospital site would be more attractive to many developers if the structure was demolished and potential hazardous materials removed.
While it has not been determined whether any hazardous materials are present, the building’s age indicates that asbestos likely was used in its construction, Heiar said.
If the city owns the title, staffers could apply for state and federal grants for which the hospital is not eligible. Those grants could help fund demolition or hazard mitigation efforts.
“We’re seeing if there is a way where the city and the hospital can work together to tap into these resources,” Heiar said. “It’s going to depend on how this property is reused.”
Maquoketa City Manager Gerald Smith said the city does not want to be financially responsible for the hospital site. However, city officials would explore a partnership in which the hospital covers costs.
“It needs to play out in a way that the city will not take it over,” Smith said. “We don’t want to be left with a property that will just become a financial burden on our taxpayers.”
However, such a partnership likely is a long way off, Heiar said. Hospital officials still are gathering public input about the future of the site.
Plus, officials still must determine whether the building will be demolished and if any hazards exist. If the building is not demolished, it is less likely that the city would be needed to apply for state and federal grants, Heiar said.
“If there is a developer that is interested in using the site, things like the asbestos might get covered over, so it wouldn’t need to be addressed,” Heiar said. “It’s going to depend on what this property is used for.”