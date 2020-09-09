Nine local students were named semifinalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program today.
National Merit Scholarship Corp. shared the results with the Telegraph Herald prior to publicly announcing the results.
The local semifinalists are:
- Kunal Chugh, Hempstead High School
- Charles V. Fiegen, Hempstead High School
- Samantha J. Fish, Hempstead High School
- Nicole A. Johnson, Galena (Ill.) High School
- Luke J. Kotz, Hempstead High School
- Nathan Munshower, Wahlert Catholic High School
- Evan Poirier, Wahlert Catholic High School
- Justin T. Ringold, Dubuque Senior High School
- Brendan R. Stahl, Hempstead High School
About 16,000 students across the country were selected for the program based on scores earned in the Preliminary SAT test, which was administered last year. Of those semifinalists, about 15,000 will be named finalists in February.
About 7,600 students will earn National Merit Scholarships that will be offered next spring, according to a press release.