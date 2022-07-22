Harley-Davidson motorcycles fill the streets and parking lots in front of Hotel Julien Dubuque on Thursday, July 21, 2022. The bikers are part of the Mid-America H.O.G. Rally that will be in town this weekend.
A sea of motorcycles again swelled on and around Main Street today as Harley-Davidson owners from across the country and beyond gathered in Dubuque.
With the theme "Hollywood Dubuque," the H.O.G. (Harley Owners Group) Mid-America Rally is the 22nd of 29 scheduled worldwide in 2022. This is the first time that such an event has been hosted in Dubuque. It runs through Sunday, July 24.
"The reception has been great," said Dwight Hopfauf, rally co-coordinator and the general manager of Hotel Julien Dubuque. "We have riders from all over the country and even a couple from Australia."
More than 1,100 riders pre-registered for the rally, but additional on-site registrations were being done at a brisk pace. Those registered hailed from more than 30 states, as well as other countries.
Hopfauf said the volunteer crew was working hard to make that happen.
"Volunteers are critical to an event like this," he said. "We couldn't do it without them."
Margaret Thomson, of Neenah, Wis., and Shari Prag, of West Bend, Wis., were greeting rally attendees and handing out bottles of water.
"I usually volunteer when we go to rallies," Thomson said. "(My husband, Richard,) has been riding since he was a kid, and I enjoy it. We usually do two or three rallies a year."
Kelly Work, of Dubuque, and Shirley Brown, of Carthage, Mo., were at the registration table in the hotel.
Brown, 75, is a native of Dunedin, New Zealand, who has lived in the U.S. for years. She was excited about an unexpected purchase she made after her arrival in Dubuque -- a 2006 Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe. But she plans on keeping her Harley Sportster, which she has had for 19 years.
"I've ridden everywhere on that little thing," she said. "I rode that girl from California to Wisconsin for (Harley's) 100th anniversary. I can't part with her."
Meanwhile, Michelle and James Wilcox, of Stillman Valley, Ill.; Lisa Marschall, of Rockford, Ill.; and Scott and Peggy Tell, of Winnebago, Ill., were getting their bikes ready before heading out on a ride. All are members of the Rock River/Northern Illinois H.O.G. chapter.
"I've been riding for 30 years," Michelle Wilcox said. "Dirt bikes, mini bikes, motorcycles -- ever since I was a kid. I'm the one that got my husband interested in riding."
For the Tells, Scott was the motorcycle enthusiast who brought his wife along on rides.
"(Peggy) calls herself 'fender fluff,'" he said with a laugh.
Tell, who is the chapter's director, said the group gets together often for rides that include fundraisers, memorials or just going out for dinner.
"We have three nonprofit groups we donate to," he said. "We just all share a love of riding, and when we get the opportunity to give back, we do."
Michelle Wilcox said there's nothing like riding a motorcycle.
"It's wind therapy to get out and ride," she said. "It clears the mind and rejuvenates the spirit. 'Knees in the breeze,' we call it."
Roger King, of Clinton, Iowa, had plans to take some first-time visitors to the Fenelon Elevator, followed by a ride to Balltown, Iowa, and lunch at Breitbach's.
"I've never been to Dubuque, or even to Iowa," said Mike Gooch, of Winona, Miss. "It's been enjoyable so far and memorable. I'd like to come back after this."
Pete Giangaspro is a rally veteran from Highland, N.Y.
"The hotel has made us feel so welcome," he said. "It's really nice here, and it kind of reminds me of the Hudson Valley (in upstate New York) with all the boutique shops and quaint places."
Giangaspro has logged more than 50,000 miles on his Harley.
"I can't tell you how continually amazed I am at how beautiful our country is," he said. "People are genuinely friendly and kind. I can't think of a better way to do it than on a bike."
