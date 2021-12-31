A New Year's Day storm is expected to drop up to 4 to 8 inches of snow on a wide swath of eastern Iowa, including Jackson and Jones counties. 

Those two counties are among those included in a winter storm warning from 6 a.m. to midnight Saturday. 

Combined with wind gusts of up to 35 mph, the National Weather Service is predicting "treacherous travel" conditions, low visibility and wind chills in the single digits and below zero. 

Meanwhile, a winter weather advisory has been issued for an area including Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Jo Daviess County, Ill., during the same time frame.

The winter storm is not expected to hit this area as hard, though 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected along with wind chills dropping as low as 20 below zero. 

No warnings or advisories currently cover Clayton County, Iowa, or Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin. 

