The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Reginald E. Stewart Jr., 30, of 1600 Butterfield Road, was arrested at about 7:20 p.m. Thursday at Dubuque County Jail on a charge of interference with official acts causing bodily injury. Court documents state that Stewart refused to obey the commands of jailers and took a fighting stance and that Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department Deputies Justin McElmeel and Trevor Boge were injured while taking him to the ground.
- Dennis E. Williams, 30, of 1695 Washington St., Apt. 2, was arrested at 9:05 p.m. Thursday at 2468 Elm St. on charges of domestic assault with injury and first-degree harassment. Court document state that he assaulted his girlfriend, Jessica J. Smith, 23, of 2468 Elm, at her residence.
- Stephan D. Whitemon, 34, of 3960 Central Ave., was arrested at about 7:25 p.m. Thursday at his residence on charges of second-degree burglary, domestic assault, obstructing emergency communications and driving while his license was barred. Court documents state that he threw a phone and keys at his wife, Valentria F. Whitemon, 34, hitting her in the face, at a residence at 642 N. Burden St.