The National Weather Service on Friday announced it would issue a winter storm warning for Dubuque County and its neighbors starting today.
The warning will be in effect from noon today to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, and will cover a wide area that includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Jo Daviess County, Ill.; and Grant and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin.
The National Weather Service reports that the coming storm will drop “mixed precipitation in the form of snow along with some sleet and freezing rain.” The Service predicts 4 to 6 inches of snow and about one-tenth of an inch of ice.
Crawford and Iowa counties in Wisconsin now are in a winter storm watch.