Todd Mullis trial

Todd Mullis, 43, is taken into custody afer a guilty verdict following his first-degree murder trial at the Dubuque County Courthouse in Dubuque on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.

 JESSICA REILLY

MANCHESTER, Iowa — The sentencing hearing for a Delaware County man convicted in a high-profile trial of killing his wife has been postponed for the third time. 

Todd M. Mullis, 43, of Earlville, had been scheduled to be sentenced today in Iowa District Court of Delaware County. That hearing now is set for July 14.

In September, he was convicted of first-degree murder in the November 2018 death of Amy Mullis, 39, at the couple’s farm. Under state law, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

His sentencing hearing originally was to be held in December, then in March, then today. Each time, the hearing has been pushed back. 

The delays have been tied to a change in defense attorneys and COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. 