MANCHESTER, Iowa — The sentencing hearing for a Delaware County man convicted in a high-profile trial of killing his wife has been postponed for the third time.
Todd M. Mullis, 43, of Earlville, had been scheduled to be sentenced today in Iowa District Court of Delaware County. That hearing now is set for July 14.
In September, he was convicted of first-degree murder in the November 2018 death of Amy Mullis, 39, at the couple’s farm. Under state law, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
His sentencing hearing originally was to be held in December, then in March, then today. Each time, the hearing has been pushed back.
The delays have been tied to a change in defense attorneys and COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.