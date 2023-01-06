A Dubuque teen recently was sentenced to 31 years in prison for a slew of burglaries.
Tristen M. Smith, 19, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County by Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley on multiple cases, mostly involving burglaries. In all but one of those cases, Smith previously had been sentenced to probation, but the probation now has been revoked and prison time ordered, with all sentences set to be served consecutively.
In the most recent case, which triggered the probation revocation, Smith faced charges of 16 counts of third-degree burglary as a repeat offender and one count each of possession of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender and second-degree theft.
Court documents state that police officers investigating a recent string of vehicle burglaries executed a search warrant on Oct. 9 at Smith’s residence.
Smith was located in the attic of the residence along with “a large number of stolen property” items, including gift cards, driver’s licenses, debit cards and Social Security cards. Officers also located a sawed-off, 12-gauge shotgun and drug paraphernalia, documents state.
Smith also was accused of attempting to break into a home on Windsor Avenue in October 2021.
As part of a plea deal, he pleaded guilty to four counts of third-degree burglary and the weapons charge, and he was sentenced to five years in prison.
The remainder of his sentence came from him violating his probation in a slew of cases and being sentenced to prison time now.
Smith was sentenced to 10 years in prison for five other cases, including one in which he pleaded guilty in August 2021 to second-degree burglary. That case related to him stealing a bicycle from the garage of a residence in the 1600 block of Lori Street and items from a vehicle in the 1800 block of Sarah Street.
In relation to two other cases, Smith was sentenced to 10 years in prison when his probation was revoked. The case included one in which he previously was convicted of second-degree and third-degree burglary in October 2021 related to numerous vehicle burglaries in Dubuque.
The remaining six years of his sentence relate to at least four other cases, mainly involving burglaries, where his probation was revoked.