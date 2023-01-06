A Dubuque teen recently was sentenced to 31 years in prison for a slew of burglaries.

Tristen M. Smith, 19, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County by Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley on multiple cases, mostly involving burglaries. In all but one of those cases, Smith previously had been sentenced to probation, but the probation now has been revoked and prison time ordered, with all sentences set to be served consecutively.