GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Authorities said a boater attempted to elude law enforcement last month in Clayton County by hiding in the hull of another boat.
Matthew J. Reicher, 36, of Manchester, was arrested Sept. 17 in Guttenberg on charges of eluding, interference with official acts and public intoxication, according to Guttenberg police.
Court documents state that officers responded to Winnegar Works Marina in Guttenberg at about 8 p.m. Sept. 17 for a report of a boater harassing other marina patrons. A caller reported that the boater was turning up music louder after being told to turn it down and revving his boat engine. Officers were going to issue a verbal warning for noise when the boater left the area in his vessel, switching off the boat’s navigation lights as it headed into the main channel of the Mississippi River, documents state.
A short time later, a boat operated by Cole A. Stalzer, 26, of Marshalltown, left the marina in the direction of the other boat. Stalzer also turned off the navigation lights on his boat. When Stalzer’s boat returned, authorities found Reicher hiding in the hull, documents state.
Stalzer was arrested on a charge of accessory after the fact for harboring Reicher.
Stalzer entered a guilty plea and was fined $105 on Oct. 10.
Reicher’s next court appearance is set for Oct. 28.