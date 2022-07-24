Dubuque City Council members this week will examine a consultant’s proposal to build a sports and entertainment center in the Port of Dubuque.

City of Dubuque staff will present the results of a feasibility study examining what such a complex could look like and cost, which could be as much as $161 million.

