BENTON, Wis. — The interior of Spooky Pinball in Benton is a visual onslaught of funky, technical finds.
It is colorful, quirky and at times noisy. In one room, 26 3-D printers run to create small, intricate parts that will help operate the mechanisms of the company’s custom pinball machines. In another, workers watch closely as a laser cutter creates various parts with perfect precision.
But in addition to all those things, the Benton pinball company’s space has one more, ever-present quality. It’s cramped.
“We’re out of room, clearly,” office manager Morgan Emery said with a sweeping gesture to the packed production area. “Just completely out of room, and we’re growing faster than we have the space for.”
To remedy that, the company is constructing a 12,000-square-foot building across the street from its current location on 50 Easy St. to add on to current operations. The structure will double the company’s physical footprint and serve as its new production and assembly hub.
Morgan’s father and Spooky Pinball owner Charlie Emery started the company 10 years ago in a single room at Benton Business Incubator, and the company has expanded several times since then as demand continues to climb.
“The pinball industry is booming right now,” Morgan Emery said. “... If anything, (the COVID-19 pandemic) drove sales because people were home and they didn’t have anything to do besides look online and see what machines ... that they wanted.”
While the expansion will not correlate with any immediate increase to the company’s approximately 40-person staff, Emery said the additional space will put the company in a better position to hire more workers in the future if demand requires it.
The new building will act as an addition to the current location. The new structure should be completed in about six to eight months, at which point it will serve as the main area for production and assembly. The current building then will be used for stocking and storage, allowing the company more space for on-hand inventory.
“Having a building that’s dedicated just to the production aspect and then having this space over here still for stocking our equipment, it’ll just be a huge benefit,” said Corwin Emery, Morgan’s brother and Spooky Pinball’s creative director.
Benton Business Incubator manager Sonya Silvers said Spooky Pinball’s continued growth is one of the incubator’s greatest success stories, adding that the business has done a lot for the community in the last 10 years.
“(The Emerys) definitely had the drive to get it going,” she said. “The incubator just helped them get established. It was them who did all the hard work to get it where it is now.”
The business made just shy of 2,000 pinball machines last year, double the population of the surrounding town. Each machine is assembled at the Benton facility by hand, with each game taking around 20 hours to build. While a few of the company’s machines stay local, such as the “Rick and Morty” game in the basement of Backpocket Dubuque Taproom, most of Spooky Pinball’s products go to private collectors or arcades as far away as Israel and Australia.
“Every game is different. Every game is a new challenge,” Morgan said of the machines’ popularity. “It’s just like a video game, so there’s different levels, different modes and different things you can do within the game that you’re always finding. It’s a physical, standing video game basically.”
The company’s machines usually cater to the followers of cult classics such as the “Halloween” movie franchise or fans of musicians such as Alice Cooper, who inspired one of Spooky Pinball’s first games.
Using that nostalgia factor and recent technological advancements, Corwin said the company has high hopes in the new year.
“Nostalgia seems to be more powerful than ever in this day and age, with people’s craze for titles from the ’80s and ’90s having been absolutely huge,” he said. “... Every single production, we always beat the deadline we set, so we’re setting out to do that again and just continue to grow.”
