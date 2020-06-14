For three months now, health experts have advised Americans to maintain social distance, limit contact with others and wear masks in public.
As researchers continue to search for a vaccine to combat the novel coronavirus, states throughout the country are beginning to reopen with social distancing regulations still intact. Although some people have discarded the masks they regularly wore to the grocery store or have begun dining out again, the question of how the fear of spreading COVID-19 will impact social norms in the future still exists.
“For years, we have been advocating limited handshaking (and) increased handwashing, particularly during influenza season, and I think people have taken that to heart,” said Mary Rose Corrigan, public health specialist with the City of Dubuque.
Recently, Corrigan said she noticed young athletes “elbow tap” or “fist bump” rather than shake hands in the form of greeting.
“I think some of those are sticking,” she said. “Pre-pandemic people would say, ‘I don’t want to shake your hand. I am getting over a cold.’ I think some of these lifestyle norms will change over time.”
But Kim Hilby, an assistant professor of sociology and criminal justice at the University of Dubuque, said she hopes that when a vaccine is discovered, handshakes and hugs will begin to feel normal again.
“I think if they say in the future we will get (coronavirus) all the time, that’s a different story, but if we get a vaccine, I think we will go back to it,” she said.
Hilby said handshakes and hugs are a way for people to build relationships and connect with one and other. Even the six feet of distance can be difficult to maintain.
“You just naturally go towards people,” she said. “Trying to have a conversation six feet away, it is doable, but even (with) those glass dividers, I find myself leaning forward and hitting my head. Physical contact is very normal in human culture.”
Rachel Daack, a sociology professor at Clarke University, had a view similar to Hilby’s, and said cultural practices such as handshakes and hugs have a strong presence in a person’s everyday life.
“While caution may impact our current expressions of welcome, concern, respect — handshaking and hugging, for instance — I am not convinced that these actions will be replaced because of a disruption of months or even a bit longer,” Daack said. “The meanings behind the actions have been so well-taught throughout our lives and are so meaning-laden that disruption may not be enough to develop and permanently adopt new actions in their place.”
Many human behaviors have short-term memory, Corrigan said. After a person receives a speeding ticket, they drive slower for a few weeks, then gradually return to their old habits.
Will this be the case for hugs and handshakes after the pandemic is declared over?
“Behavior change and lifestyle change takes a long time to modify,” she said.
Corrigan said it will not only be hugs and handshakes that COVID-19 disrupts. Other social habits, such as wearing masks, might be here to stay.
“It will be interesting to see if it turns into a fashion statement and becomes a trendy thing,” Corrigan said. “It will be interesting to see how creative people get.”
Hilby said she prophesies many other social norms will suffer long-term impacts as well. After a vaccine is released, will people still eat out as frequently as they once did or will they continue to perfect their cooking skills? Will online shopping become an even bigger problem for local stores? she asked.
“It’s just such an unknown,” Hilby said. “It is such a confusing time. These are waters we haven’t tread before.”