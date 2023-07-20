The Grand Opera House’s 2023-2024 season consists of plays, musicals and ballets that will feature talented area residents both on and offstage.
The new season includes:
“A Year with Frog and Toad.” A musical for the whole family based on Arnold Lobel’s classic storybook characters. Friday, Sept. 29-Sunday, Oct. 8.
“A Christmas Carol.” This adaptation uses only five actors, simple props and the power of imagination to bring Charles Dickens’ timeless tale of redemption to life. Friday,
Nov. 24-Sunday, Dec. 3.
“The Nutcracker.” Dubuque City Youth Ballet’s annual production will feature new design elements inspired by Dubuque and surrounding areas. Saturday, Dec. 9-Sunday, Dec. 17.
“Almost, Maine.” A place that’s so far north, it’s almost not in the United States. One winter night under a sky filled with stars and the northern lights, the residents of the town find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Saturday, Feb. 3-Sunday, March 3.
“Cinderella.” Considered one of the top 10 ballets of all time, the Heartland Ballet brings the popular fairy tale and all its familiar elements — a romance, comical stepsisters, a rags-to-riches story, a handsome prince and the Fairy Godmother — to life. Saturday, April 6-Sunday, April 14.
“School of Rock.” Co-produced with Rising Star Theater Company, this musical based on the hit movie has a live kids’ rock band and a story about the transformative power of music. Friday, June 14-Sunday, June 23.
“The Addams Family.” Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, is all grown up and has fallen in love with a sweet young man from a respectable family. Everything will change on the night of a fateful dinner party hosted for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents. Friday, July 12-Sunday, July 21.
Two season subscription packages are available: Broadway Series (all five plays and musicals) and Broadway and Ballet Series (Broadway series, plus two ballets).
Early bird prices are $95 for adults and $55 for ages 17 and younger for the Broadway Series, and $133 for adults and $77 for ages 17 and younger for the Broadway and Ballet Series. Early bird prices are good through Monday, July 31. Regular subscription prices are $100 for adults and $60 for ages 17 and younger for the Broadway Series, and $140 for adults and $84 for ages 17 and younger for the Broadway and Ballet Series.
Season subscriptions and single tickets can be purchased at the box office from noon to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, or by calling 563-588-1305. The box office is located at 135 W. Eighth St.