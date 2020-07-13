Police said a woman was found passed out behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle Sunday in a Dubuque park.
Marlys D. Hayes, 25, of Milwaukee, was arrested at 11:34 a.m. Sunday at Louis Murphy Park on a charge of first-degree theft and an outstanding warrant charging failure to appear in court in Buchanan County, Iowa.
Court documents obtained today state that officers responded at 10:15 a.m. Sunday to Louis Murphy Park to investigate a report of a woman passed out in her vehicle.
Officers made contact with Hayes and determined there were no medical concerns, but the $20,000 vehicle she was in had been reported stolen by Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Milwaukee, documents state.
Hayes told officers that she was unable to rent a vehicle, so she has been paying a friend to rent the vehicle for her. She stated that she has been driving the vehicle since June 25 and has paid her friend $2,200, documents state.
Hayes also was arrested in February in Dubuque on charges that included first-degree theft in connection with a stolen vehicle. Court documents stated that, in that case, she told police that she had bought a vehicle valued at $12,000 for $2,500 from a person in Milwaukee who did not have a title for it. She also did not have a bill of sale.
The vehicle's owner in Milwaukee said he did not know Hayes and did not sell it to her. He reported that he had left the keys in it as he went inside to get a car seat and that the vehicle was gone by the time he went back outside.