James Austin Johnson
MAQUOKETA, Iowa – A featured player on NBC TV’s “Saturday Night Live” will perform a comedy show next month at a rural Jackson County venue.
James Austin Johnson will appear at 8 p.m. Aug. 17 at Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, according to an online announcement from the venue, located at 5013 288th Ave. in rural Maquoketa.
Johnson’s television and film credits include “Future Man,” “Better Call Saul” and “Hail, Caesar.”
Tickets are $28 and available online at codfishhollowbarnstormers.com.
