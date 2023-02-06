PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Darlington teachers held book study sessions focused on the memoir of an actress, and used concepts generated by the book to improve their strategies for reaching immigrant students.

Luz Burkhard, Kalee Crist, Mariah McMullen and Molly Rice discussed how they used Diane Guerrero’s memoir, “In the County We Love: My Family Divided,” to improve their instruction of immigrant students in their district during a panel discussion Sunday at Platteville Public Library that drew about 20 people.

