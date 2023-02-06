Darlington, Wis., educator Kalee Crist (far right) discusses working with immigrant students while fellow panelists and Darlington educators, Molly Rice (from left), Luz Burkhard and Mariah McMullen, listen during a panel discussion held Sunday at Platteville Public Library.
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Darlington teachers held book study sessions focused on the memoir of an actress, and used concepts generated by the book to improve their strategies for reaching immigrant students.
Luz Burkhard, Kalee Crist, Mariah McMullen and Molly Rice discussed how they used Diane Guerrero’s memoir, “In the County We Love: My Family Divided,” to improve their instruction of immigrant students in their district during a panel discussion Sunday at Platteville Public Library that drew about 20 people.
“Just being able to meet with staff (about the book) and have open discussions about our students and their needs was crucial,” Rice said.
Burkhard works with English-language students in elementary school grades at Darlington, McMullen teaches fifth-grade students, Rice teaches fifth-and-sixth-grade students and Crist is an English-language learning teacher at the high school.
The teachers have experienced increased numbers of immigrant students in recent years.
“I’m originally from Darlington,” Crist said. “When I graduated from high school, there may have been one Spanish-speaking student. Now, at the high school, I work with 25 (students) that are at that level one (the lowest level of English proficiency). That’s not counting the students who are now fluently bilingual in both Spanish and English. The Darlington I know has changed dramatically since I graduated.”
“Orange is the New Black” actress Guerrero was 14 years old the day that her parents were detained and deported while she was at school.
“These are the struggles that some of our students are going through,” McMullen said.
Born in the U.S., Guerrero remained in the country and continued her education, detailing the challenges she faced in the memoir that the Darlington teachers used in book-based discussions to address the needs of their own immigrant students.
“It’s an amazing, inspirational story about overcoming challenges,” Burkhard said.
The Darlington teachers drew upon Guerrero’s experiences to view their students’ needs through a different lens.
“(Discussing the book) helped us to take a step back and not jump into judgmental mode if a child is off task or they didn’t do their homework.”
Burkhard said the book helped teachers understand that there might be challenges beyond language that impede an immigrant student’s education.
“Maybe we don’t know this kid’s whole story and maybe there is something going on at home that I don’t know about that is impacting their learning,” Burkhard said. “Maybe I should explore that a little further.”
Crist said the challenges faced by immigrant students are broad.
“Everything is new,” she said. “We first think of the language, but all of their friends are new. Their school lunch is new. All of the systems of the school are new. Everything is new, on top of the language barrier.”
Crist said that discussing Guerrero’s book has helped teachers develop ways to make connections between teachers and students and students with each other.
“At the high school, one of the things I have noticed is that there is not a lot of opportunity for social language development — there aren’t three recesses (like in elementary school),” she said. “Everybody is feeling angsty and wants to fit in. But when you don’t know the (English) language, it’s not easy to do. We work really closely at the high school with our Spanish teacher to connect (immigrant students) with a buddy, to have someone be a language partner.”
