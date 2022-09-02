DELHI, Iowa — Voters in the eastern portion of Delaware County will be asked to approve tax funding for infrastructure and security improvements for a local school district.
Maquoketa Valley Community School District will ask voters to approve a physical plant and equipment levy of 67 cents per $1,000 of assessed value of taxable property over a 10-year period in a referendum held Sept. 13.
Polling hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Polling places are located in Delhi, Earlville, Edgewood, Hopkinton and Manchester. In-person absentee voting is available through 4:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Delaware County Auditor’s Office.
“Generally speaking, everyone is (voting) in their general election polling places,” said Delaware County Auditor Carla Becker.
Funds generated by the proposed levy would address a variety of building issues at the district’s school facilities in Delhi, Earlville and Hopkinton.
“The point I’ve been trying to make is there is nothing really fascinating here — it’s just infrastructure things to keep everything current and safe,” said Dave Hoeger, the district’s superintendent. “A (physical plant and equipment levy) is strictly designed for physical plants and larger equipment. It cannot be used for teacher salaries or instruction.”
Among the items on the district’s project list are the addition of security cameras to school entrances, a key fob system, tuckpointing at all schools, LED lighting in classrooms and hallways, boiler replacements in Earlville and Hopkinton and bleacher replacements on the football field.
“We’re not going to be able to accomplish them without the (levy),” Hoeger said.
Hoeger said the district has been reaching out to voters through digital means.
“We’re trying to get everybody’s attention on social media,” he said.
The district produced videos about projects that would be funded through the levy.
“We’ve been putting a lot of stuff on Facebook and through emails,” Hoeger said.
The levy requires approval by 60% of the district’s voters.
If the levy is not approved, Hoeger said district officials will have to review the proposed projects.
“We’re just going to have to take a look at how we move forward,” he said. “We’re going to have to prioritize what we can or cannot do without.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.