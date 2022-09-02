DELHI, Iowa — Voters in the eastern portion of Delaware County will be asked to approve tax funding for infrastructure and security improvements for a local school district.

Maquoketa Valley Community School District will ask voters to approve a physical plant and equipment levy of 67 cents per $1,000 of assessed value of taxable property over a 10-year period in a referendum held Sept. 13.

