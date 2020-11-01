Police said a woman accused of trying to assault her husband with a knife in December was arrested Thursday night in Dubuque.
Valentria F. Whitemon, 35, of 3960 Central Ave., was arrested at 11:14 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of 3299 Foothill Court and John F. Kennedy Road on warrants charging domestic assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, domestic assault with injury, three counts of child endangerment and public intoxication.
Court documents state that officers responded to the Power Wash, 3900 Central Ave., on Dec. 13, 2019, for reports of an assault and met Whitemon in the parking lot. She was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for a deep cut on her hand. There, documents state she told officers she was assaulted by her husband, Stephan D. Whitemon, 35, address unknown, but she escaped after he tried to cut her face with a knife. She also told officers their three children, all of whom are under the age of 13, witnessed some of the assault.
During a welfare check on the children, documents state that one child told an officer that “my mom is drunk and was throwing things around the house” and that she attacked his dad with a knife.
Officers then contacted Stephan Whitemon, documents state, and he “made limited admissions” to his wife coming at him with a knife. Stephan Whitemon told officers that he only had a cut on his chin from the incident, though he said he did it to himself while trying to get the knife away from Valentria Whitemon.
Valentria Whitemon also underwent a breath test at the hospital and had a .15 blood alcohol content, nearly twice the legal limit to drive.