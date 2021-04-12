Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In addition to this update from Galena, Ill., we will highlight additional developments in Tuesday’s edition.
GALENA, Ill. — A Galena winery has made a short move that could make a big difference for customers.
Galena Cellars Vineyard & Winery recently relocated to 111. N. Main St., about four blocks away from its previous location.
Britt White, who operates the business with her brother, Eric White, and sister-in-law, Oniqueh Giles-White, said Galena Cellars began serving customers at the new space about two months ago.
It previously operated at 515 Main St., near the city’s floodwall. But when the restaurant One Eleven Main closed its doors, Galena Cellars jumped at the opportunity to move into the vacated space.
“The new location is really in the heart of Main Street, and we thought it was a great opportunity to start a new chapter for the business,” said White.
The new location coincides with a generational transition taking place at the business.
Galena Cellars Vineyard & Winery was previously operated by White’s mother, Christine Lawlor-White and White’s uncle, Scott Lawlor. They have recently retired, Britt said.
The business, which dates back to the 1970s, makes its wine at a vineyard located about 8 miles outside of Galena.
Galena Cellars has long offered a tasting room in downtown Galena that allows patrons to sample a variety of different products created by the winery. With the new location, the business will be able to offer extra seating and host additional customers, White said.
The space at 111 Main St. also gives the business ample room to utilize a full kitchen.
“We’ll be able to offer tapas, light bites and some other food offerings,” she said.
The location at 111 N. Main St. is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
It can be reached at 815-777-3330.