DARLINGTON, Wis. — A Lafayette Manor patient cradles a cat when he grows agitated. A woman’s dog is set upon her nightstand where she can whisper to the pup before she sleeps.
The companions are living beings to these seniors — real enough to brush, to share secrets with and to love.
But what does it mean when life is powered by four C Cell alkaline batteries?
“You pick it up and kiss him,” said Eileen Pickett, 92, a resident.
Although the dog’s name might vary, Pickett on Wednesday called her animatronic puppy Floyd — the name of her deceased husband.
She probed the dog’s fur with her forefinger and thumb, slowly pulling on wiry strands. The dog, who was turned off, stared vacantly across her bedroom at the television mounted to the wall.
Lafayette Manor — a 64-bed skilled nursing facility in Darlington where some residents have varying degrees of dementia — has acquired seven of the animatronic animals.
Staff say the devices help residents access memories, provide tactile stimulation and create social opportunities.
“These individuals have an animal that they can care for and engage with,” said Elaine Mumm, social services director. “It gives them a sense of purpose.”
But the animals also illustrate the increasing reliance on robotic technology in the 21st century, which has spread from the manufacturing floor to the home. Now, research indicates animatronic pets can serve a valuable purpose in skilled nursing.
“We have individuals responding in ways they never have before,” Mumm said.
HEALTH BENEFITS
Hasbro’s Joy for All Companion Pet comes in two models — an animatronic dog or cat. The devices, which debuted in 2015 and 2016, retail from $100 to $120. With sensors embedded in their backs, cheeks, heads and tummies, they respond like real pets, according to the manufacturer.
Scientists have long known that pet ownership carries numerous health benefits, including reduction of blood pressure, cholesterol, loneliness and stress. However, the impacts of robotic companions are less understood.
Studies have found that anxiety, loneliness or stress decrease among seniors who interacted with a robotic seal known as PARO — manufactured by a Japanese industrial automation company.
Researchers also observed that nursing home residents’ interaction — as measured by physical contact, eye contact and verbal communication — increased when exposed to either a real dog or PARO. However, the scientists measured no significant long-term benefits in mental health or sleep duration.
While the evidence of success might be anecdotal, Stonehill Franciscan Services in Dubuque reports positive interactions between residents and an animatronic cat used in the facility’s memory care unit.
“Anytime anyone is happy and joyous, it helps the overall environment,” said Matt Jahn, director of health services. “It’s a simple solution to bringing out the best in people.”
Laura Nissen, community relations director and dementia specialist at Luther Manor Communities, enthusiastically said she hopes to purchase two or maybe three units.
“These residents squeal when they see an animal,” she said. “I think a robotic one, or alive, is crucial for their well-being.”
REAL ANIMALS
More than one decade ago, Lafayette Manor housed cats, but staff decided against continuing to do so after the felines died.
The animatronic pets require less maintenance, staff said. No vet bills or litter boxes — just a quick wipe-down with a wet cloth.
These days, a therapy dog regularly visits the facility, as do some residents’ family pets. But to some, the robot versions are equally alive.
“It’s obvious they are an animatronic pet, but watching those individuals who haven’t reacted the same way for a while and seeing them engage with those pets, you definitely feel they are in a place where that animal is real to them,” Mumm said.
Staff are encouraged to treat the animatronic animal in much the same manner as residents.
“I go into their world,” said June Hoppenjan, activities director. “I used to play Barbies, so I know how to do it. I talk to (the animals) all the time.”
Some might have concerns about offering toy-like pets to seniors. Families are encouraged to share their concerns.
“Yes, some people question dignity,” Mumm said. “(But) you will find some of our residents gravitating to a doll because it is a comfort.”
Manor resident Godfrey Teutschmann, 92, speaks fondly of his animatronic cat, which he keeps inside his bedroom.
Following lunch Wednesday, Teutschmann sat in the hallway while staffers fetched his pet.
“Is it still alive?” he inquired.
“He’s probably sleeping right now,” Mumm told him.
Before he moved to Lafayette Manor in 1983, Teutschmann farmed and was surrounded by animals.
Mumm hopes he recalls them as his Companion Pet purrs on his lap.