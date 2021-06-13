HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — At least two southwest Wisconsin school districts have signed onto a mass action lawsuit, which alleges that the leading distributors of vaping products engaged in deceptive marketing that underplayed the risks of vaping and nicotine content of their products.
Frantz Law Group, based in California, is representing more than 400 school districts across 21 states, who are suing electronic cigarette company Juul Labs and Altria, the parent company of Philip Morris.
“It’s been a growing problem,” said John Costello, superintendent of Southwestern Wisconsin School District. “It’s something we pay attention to, but it’s awfully hard to catch kids.”
The law firm estimates that, if successful, districts could receive six-figure settlements, which could be used to install vape detectors, implement educational programs and hire school counselors.
“We have children addicted to nicotine,” said staff attorney William Shinoff. “This is just another step that school districts are taking to hold these companies accountable.”
A Juul spokesperson said the company is responding to the allegations through “the appropriate legal channels.”
“We will continue to reset the vapor category in the U.S. and seek to earn the trust of society by working cooperatively with attorneys general, legislators, regulators, public health officials and other stakeholders to combat underage use and transition adult smokers from combustible cigarettes,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.
Shinoff said more than 400 school districts in 21 states have joined the lawsuit and he expects that number to triple this summer. A trial date has been scheduled for March 2022.
Juul Labs is credited with expanding the teen vaping market through its original lineup of flavored products, which included cool cucumber, mango and creme brulee. The flavored liquids, which contain nicotine, are heated into an aerosol and inhaled.
Vaporizers can look like conventional cigarettes, but others resemble flash drives, making them easy to conceal.
“We have students who vape at school and outside of school,” said Richard Hatcher, assistant principal of Western Dubuque High School. “It takes less than 10 seconds to take a puff off a vape and you’re out.”
Monitoring students “absolutely” consumes staff time, he said, from the search of student lockers and cars to oversight of disciplinary procedures afterward.
Juul has come under fire as national concern over teen vaping has grown.
In 2019, the company voluntarily dropped all but its tobacco and menthol flavors, which are the only ones now permitted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The company also ceased advertising across all media.
Data from the 2020 National Youth Tobacco Survey found that use of e-cigarettes dropped by 1.8 million users in 2020, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers vaping among the remaining 3.6 million youth a public health crisis.
The agency noted that more than 8 of 10 youth e-cigarette users reported using flavored products, and use of disposable e-cigarettes, which are not subject to the FDA’s flavor ban, are increasing.
The Cuba City School Board also has signed onto the vaping lawsuit, but other tri-state-area officials, including those from Dubuque Community Schools and the East Dubuque School District, have not determined whether they will do so.
“It is something that needs to be addressed,” said Tim Vincent, superintendent of the Galena School District. “This is not a safe alternative to anything. This is something that is harmful.”