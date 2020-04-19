Dubuque City Council members on Monday will receive another notification of layoffs at an area manufacturer.
Flexsteel Industries Inc. late last month laid off 58 employees at the company’s Port of Dubuque and Seippel Road locations. The move comes during a temporary shutdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The employees are expected to be laid off for up to three months, according to a letter sent to council members in compliance with the Iowa Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. They join 40 employees who were laid off earlier in March.
Flexsteel is a Dubuque-based manufacturer of furniture. On March 24, the company announced it was shutting down its plant on Seippel Road for two weeks, effective March 27, and that it was making corporate layoffs.
The company has about 150 production workers at its Dubuque plant. An additional 200 workers previously were split between the company headquarters and the plant.
The company received city and state incentives in connection with the construction of that $25 million plant.
The company landed more than $2 million in state incentives, and the City of Dubuque committed to 10 years of tax-increment financing.
As the incentives were tied to the number of positions maintained at the Seippel Road facility, it’s unclear what impact the layoffs will have on those agreements.