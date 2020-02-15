Police arrested a Dubuque man Friday in connection to a March burglary during which a gun was fired at people who interrupted the break-in.
Michael L. Brown, 40, of 1455 Washington St., is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree burglary. His next court hearing is set for Feb. 24.
According to court documents, police responded to 2233 Jackson St. at 8:30 p.m. March 15 after gunshots were reported. They met with Shelby L. Buswell, 27, of that residence, who said she had received an alert from her home security system.
Buswell was in the hospital when she received the alert, so she contacted Johnny Webb, 42, to investigate the possible break-in, according to court documents. Webb and his two sons, then ages 17 and 16, went to the home to investigate.
Webb saw two people inside Buswell’s apartment, according to court documents. He and his sons confronted the two men, one of whom pulled out a gun and fired multiple times, Webb told police.
Webb and his sons fled the residence uninjured, as did the two burglars, according to court documents. Police later recovered three spent shell casings and found multiple bullet holes at the scene.
Buswell reported that a $500 belt had been stolen and that clothes and a pair of shoes were found in a bag at the residence, “as if the bag was going to be used to take more items out of the residence,” authorities said.
Investigators used surveillance camera footage to identify the burglars as Brown and Antonio J. Rodgers, 31, of 2831 Central Ave., No. 2, court documents state.
Online court records don’t list charges for Rodgers in connection to the incident. Court documents also do not specify which man is suspected of firing a gun. Police did not respond to a request for additional information Friday.