Dubuque City Council members had several questions answered on Monday regarding a proposal to install cameras that will automatically record and track drivers by their license plates.
Police Chief Jeremy Jensen proposed the city purchase an automated license plate reader system from security company Flock Safety to help local law enforcement solve crimes more effectively and efficiently.
“It gives us more speed,” Jensen said. “Our goal is to get the crime solved as quickly and accurately as we can.”
The work session held on Monday saw City Council members ask a variety of questions regarding the security and transparency of the system, with some council members expressing concern over the system’s potential infringement on the personal privacy of residents.
“There is a lot of personal information that is gathered when you see where people are going,” council member David Resnick said. “Where they are going and what they are doing is very personal.”
However, Jensen and Hector Soliman-Valdez, market manager for Flock Safety, argued that the system has several checks in place to ensure that the civil liberties and rights of residents are protected.
City Council members earlier this year approved budgeting for the purchase of the automated license plate reader system in fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1.
While the funding is approved for the system, City Council members must still vote on amending its traffic camera policy to allow for automated license plate readers before they can be installed by city staff.
Jensen’s proposal includes the installation of 22 cameras throughout the community that would use the system to identify vehicles that have traveled in the city. All vehicles spotted by the cameras would have their license plates identified, recorded and stored for a 30-day period and made accessible to law enforcement to assist in criminal investigations.
With the system, police would be able to look up individual license plates and identify where the cameras had spotted them in the past 30 days. While the system would highlight license plates of vehicles flagged by the National Crime Information Center, Jensen previously said the city would not be required to share its license plate data with other police departments.
The proposed system would cost the city $58,000 annually to maintain, along with $15,000 in up-front costs to install the cameras, which Jensen previously said would be located at major intersections in the city, such as U.S. 52 and the Northwest Arterial, John F. Kennedy Road and West 32nd Street, U.S. 20 and the Southwest Arterial and U.S. 52 and U.S. 61/151, as well as on U.S. 61/151 coming into Dubuque from Wisconsin.
On Monday, Valdez reiterated that Flock Safety does not own or sell the footage collected by the cameras, and that any footage shared from the cameras would be done so by the city.
Jensen added that if the cameras are installed, measures would be taken to alert motorists of their existence.
“We would advertise that we have this,” Jensen said. “If you are committing a crime, you are going to get caught.”
Resnick also asked questions regarding potential mistakes made by automated license plate reader systems, pointing to a 2018 control trial by the police department of Vallejo, Calif., which found that 37% of all automated license plate reader “hits” were misreads.
In response, Valdez said that Flock Safety’s system would require a police officer to verify a license plate flagged by the system before proceeding to make an arrest.
“They will need to make sure what the Flock system is telling me and what my eyes are seeing are the same thing,” Valdez said.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh and City Council Member Katy Wethal questioned who would have access to the system, if it were to be adopted by the city.
Jensen said only law enforcement would be authorized to use the system, but information and technology staff would also assist the police department to install and maintain the license plate reader program.
While Resnick continued to express skepticism toward adopting the license plate reader system, some City Council members indicated their support for the proposal.
City Council Member Ric Jones argued that license plates have long been a tool for law enforcement to identify criminals by the vehicles they used to commit a crime.
“If you do something bad with your car, someone can get the tag number and report it and an arrest can be affected,” Jones said. “So, the technology is catching up to what was a good idea 100 or some years ago.”
