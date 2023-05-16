Dubuque City Council members had several questions answered on Monday regarding a proposal to install cameras that will automatically record and track drivers by their license plates.

Police Chief Jeremy Jensen proposed the city purchase an automated license plate reader system from security company Flock Safety to help local law enforcement solve crimes more effectively and efficiently.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.