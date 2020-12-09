News in your town

Aerospace company announces layoffs in Bellevue as aviation industry crumbles

Death tolls continue to rise in Iowa following change in reporting

Controlled burn planned for Wednesday in Lower Bee Branch Creek area in Dubuque

An original river otter at Dubuque aquarium dies

Rural Dubuque man pleads guilty to prostitution, will serve probation

Dubuque man sentenced after pleading guilty to assault, threatening roommates

Perks of Success: At 10-year mark, Dubuque coffee roaster continues moving forward

Police: 1 hurt in hit-and-run crash in Dubuque

SW Wisconsin hospital prohibits most visitors due to COVID-19 cases in community

New COVID-19 treatment aims to reduce hospitalizations in Dubuque

With no write-in votes, Michael Ackerman elected to Peosta City Council

Police: 1 hurt in hit-and-run crash in Dubuque

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday)

Change in reporting contributes to 33 new COVID-19-related deaths in five-county area; 202 more statewide

Controlled burn planned for Wednesday in Lower Bee Branch Creek area in Dubuque

Aerospace company plans to cut dozens of jobs in Bellevue