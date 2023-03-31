City of Dubuque officials plan to spend more than $2 million modernizing downtown parking technology, though exactly what new technology will be used is being determined.
The city’s recently approved budget for fiscal year 2024, which starts July 1, includes a capital improvement project to develop a smart parking system over the next two fiscal years for $2.435 million.
Transportation Services Director Ryan Knuckey said city officials have not yet determined the type of system to buy. City officials are awaiting official recommendations being provided by Walker Consultants, RDG Planning & Design and Bolton & Menk Inc., firms hired by the city in July to help complete a Smart Parking & Mobility Management Plan.
The plan, which is expected to be presented to City Council members by July 1, aims to provide a long-term roadmap for improving parking and mobility downtown.
“We’re hoping to have the specific technology identified within this calendar year,” Knuckey said. “It kind of depends on what Walker presents us with.”
Knuckey said the budgeted amount for the project was provided by Walker Consultants as a general cost estimate that could change as the city determines what parking technology to purchase.
He added that the project is likely to be implemented in phases over the next two fiscal years, starting with addressing parking equipment that has been deemed obsolete. Development of the plan also could include an online app using the new technology.
The state of downtown parking in Dubuque has been in flux since the COVID-19 pandemic, with overall parking demand failing to rebound from pre-pandemic levels.
During a work session earlier this year, associates with Walker Consultants described Dubuque’s downtown parking infrastructure as underused, outdated and financially unsustainable.
Data collected by the city in September, November and December showed that the seven city-owned parking ramps saw peak occupancy at around 10 a.m., with collective occupancy ranging from 26% to 32% on each of the seven days of data collection.
City-owned parking lots were even less occupied, with those lots collectively seeing an occupancy rate of 21% to 30% on the days they were surveyed.
Knuckey said much of the city’s parking ramp and on-street meter technology has become obsolete and experiences malfunctions regularly.
“We have some parking ramp arms that are physically breaking daily due to the fact of their age,” Knuckey said.
The new smart parking system aims to improve the user experience and provide the city with more in-depth, real-time data regarding which parking ramps and on-street spaces are experiencing the most demand.
“We want to incorporate hassle-free technology,” Knuckey said. “When it is completed, it will be a much more user-friendly experience.”
City Council Member Danny Sprank said the project is expected to be costly, but he believes it will be a necessary investment to replace what is widely deemed outdated technology.
“It seems like a lot of our parking meters need to get replaced,” Sprank said. “Sometimes you can’t even get out of ramps, so we just need to update that equipment.”
City Council Member Laura Roussell said parking remains an integral part of the community’s accessibility, and she believes it is important for residents to be consulted on any potential improvements as they are being considered by the city.
“Mobility and parking solutions allow people to get to jobs, to health care, to school and to cultural and recreational opportunities, so it is a critical piece to making our community a place where we all can thrive,” she said.
