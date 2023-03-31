Parking meters
A City of Dubuque employee checks for expired parking meters along Washington Street on Thursday. The city plans to invest $2.435 million to upgrade outdated meters and overhaul the entire system.

City of Dubuque officials plan to spend more than $2 million modernizing downtown parking technology, though exactly what new technology will be used is being determined.

The city’s recently approved budget for fiscal year 2024, which starts July 1, includes a capital improvement project to develop a smart parking system over the next two fiscal years for $2.435 million.

