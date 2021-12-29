A Dubuque man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing a girl younger than 16.
Daniel L. Brazier, 30, of Dubuque, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree sexual abuse.
“The defendant targeted, groomed and assaulted this child,” said Iowa District Court Judge Ian Thornhill. “This was not a mistake.”
Brazier also must register as a sex offender and comply with a no-contact order issued for the girl and her parents.
Court documents state that the charges stem from two incidents of sexual abuse that occurred earlier this year — one in a Dubuque County park and another at a residence. Brazier met the girl through her involvement in athletics.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of sexual crimes.
The girl and her parents delivered statements during the sentencing hearing.
The girl said thoughts of Brazier “play on a loop of never-ending terror” in her mind.
“I’ve added time to my drive to school to avoid where he is now and where (the abuse) happened,” she said. “Every time I see a backwards baseball cap or a beard, I nearly cry.”
The girl’s mother added that Brazier made her daughter feel guilty for spending time with others or not reciprocating when he sent her inappropriate videos.
“She cannot wait until high school is over so she can leave Dubuque, and that makes us sad and scared,” the girl’s mother said.
The girl’s father said Brazier’s actions even have tainted past memories for their family, as the family used to play at the park at which the girl was assaulted.
“There are certain things you don’t do,” he said. “There’s a line that should never be crossed, and if you cross it, you go to prison.”
Assistant Linn County Attorney Nicholas Maybanks argued for a 10-year prison sentence.
Maybanks said the incidents of sexual abuse occurred amid months of “calculated and targeted” grooming behavior.
“This young girl has been traumatized, and she’ll carry that with her for the rest of her life,” he said. “... His time for a second chance has passed.”
Maybanks and Thornhill, of District 6, both were assigned to the case to avoid any potential conflicts of interest, according to court documents.
Defense attorney Brian Johnson argued for either a suspended sentence or a deferred judgment due to Brazier’s lack of prior charges. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
Brazier also apologized for his actions and said he wanted to continue working on turning his life around.
“I’m trying to take responsibility for my actions,” he said. “I’m trying to be a better person.”
However, Thornhill said he did not find a suspended sentence or deferred judgment appropriate and issued the 10-year sentence.