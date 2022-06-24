MANCHESTER, Iowa — An annual fundraising event will be held today in Delaware County

Delaware County Relay For Life will be held from 5 to 11 p.m. today at the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Manchester.

The event raises money for the American Cancer Society and features ceremonies honoring cancer survivors and people lost to the disease, as well as music, activities and food sales.

Call 678-677-3988 or email Hannah.mitchell@cancer.org for more information.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.