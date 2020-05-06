PEOSTA, Iowa — Northeast Iowa Community College and the City of Peosta are firming up the details of a project to create housing for up to 200 students.
The college’s Board of Trustees and Peosta City Council members on Tuesday approved a development agreement for NICC to give the city about 2.7 acres on the west end of the college’s Peosta campus for $1 for the development of student residential housing.
City officials have found a developer who is already working on plans for the site. The council on Tuesday set a public hearing for Tuesday, May 12, to turn the property over to College Suites LLC.
“It’s exciting,” said NICC President Liang Chee Wee, who also said school officials look “forward to engaging more students who previously might not have looked at NICC as a place to learn.”
The land would be used for a privately owned, four-story apartment building to serve up to 200 students. The facility would offer one- to four-bedroom “apartment-style units” furnished with appliances, the agreement states.
The main floor would include a commons area for students that could include spaces such as study areas, lounges, a social kitchen and a fitness area.
“I think we’re coming up with a great design and a great layout that I think will attract a lot of students, just because of the proximity, the different things that the community has already,” said Wes Schulte, the developer who will oversee the project. “It will make a great scenario overall.”
He said the building’s final design and total project cost still are being finalized.
An NICC press release says construction would take 12 to 15 months and the project “represents an approximately $10 million (private) investment with a much larger potential economic impact.”
The development agreement stipulates that construction would need to be completed by Oct. 1, 2022.
“I think it’s a win for the city and for the college, but most importantly for our students,” said Wendy Knight, NICC’s vice president of institutional effectiveness and advancement.
Per the agreement, the building design will need to be approved by an advisory council that includes officials from the college and city. The design and materials would be “compatible and harmonious with the NICC campus.”
“The city could not be more excited,” said City Administrator Whitney Baethke. “This really is a fantastic project that ... meets so many different goals.”