Marlynn Larron, Dubuque Community Schools English Language Learners paraprofessional, first met Justin Tabu when she was a young girl, soon after both of their families moved to the area from the Marshall Islands.
The two reconnected last September when Larron reached out to offer her professional help to the family and their son, Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School eighth-grader Manson Pinejl, with navigating school in a hybrid model.
“It’s like we’re family,” Larron said recently as she helped Tabu and his wife, Mennin Jauta, prepare a meal.
As one of Dubuque Community Schools’ 10 interpreters and translators, Larron connects with families who don’t speak English as a first language to better help their children with schooling and answer any questions families might have.
(The families) like that we connect,” Larron said. “They want to see what their kids are doing. When we build that connection, they feel more comfortable.”
The district also has made training interpreters and translators a priority in its strategic plan. The initiative, which aims to forge stronger connections between the district and families who don’t speak English as a first language, was marked as showing “significant progress” in the past year.
Shirley Horstman, district executive director of student services, said the term “cultural broker” shows more focus on better understanding the culture of those who don’t speak English as a first language.
“Interpretation is so much broader and richer than just what’s being said,” Horstman said. “It’s understanding the culture and the nuances being said.”
Dubuque Community Schools have interpreters and translators in six languages: Marshallese, Spanish, Filipino, Chinese, Vietnamese and Arabic.
Horstman also provided data showing that the number of students engaged in the ELL program has grown from 285 students in the 2016-2017 school year to 321 students in 2020-2021.
While Larron has been working with Dubuque Community Schools for two years, she said her work’s importance has been highlighted even more during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The pandemic has a huge impact on second-language speakers,” she said. “For the Marshallese, taking classes online has been very challenging for them.”
She said Zoom has been a great way to connect with families. But she’s also made home visits when possible to better explain the online school system, including at the home of Tabu and Jauta. The family had questions like how to log in to the school’s online database, Canvas, to access Manson’s assignments.
“(Tabu) was saying that it’s been helpful to have that guidance and that they have a way at the district to connect,” Larron said, translating for Tabu. “They know they have these services for them to reach out to us for questions.”
Jauta added, through translation from Larron, that having someone like Larron keep in touch with their family has greatly helped Manson with his schoolwork this year as well.
“He’s been able to keep up with his reading,” Jauta said through Larron’s translation. “It’s been helpful, and he’s doing well.”
Angela Watkins, school service administrative assistance in the district’s equity department, added that she’s had 200 requests from families for the services of translators and interpreters this year.
“Schools are getting better at knowing students need these services,” she said.
While the bulk of Larron’s job is connecting with families, she said she also helps train staff at school on adapting to cultural differences when speaking with families. For example, she said those doing home visits to Marshallese students must take their shoes off before entering the home.
She also spends some time teaching Marshallese culture to students whose parents don’t want their history to be forgotten.
“Families want us to teach the culture, preserving that culture and speaking the language,” Larron said. “Kids usually understand the language, but they don’t speak it.”