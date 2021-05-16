Dubuque City Council will consider approving a $13,000 upgrade to its council chambers.
On Monday, City Council members will be asked to approve a project that would improve the council chamber’s audio and visual system, which would improve video conferencing capability.
The upgrade would give the city council the opportunity to hold meetings both in-person and online, along with allowing residents to provide public comment through either medium, city documents state.
The total project cost is estimated at $13,000, which includes a two-year service agreement for the equipment.