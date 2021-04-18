A bill proposed in the Wisconsin Legislature would mandate that the national anthem be played before sporting events in some venues.
The measure, co-sponsored by southwest Wisconsin lawmakers, requires that “The Star-Spangled Banner” be played or sung before games in facilities constructed with public money.
“I think that’s a fantastic idea,” said state Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City. “If you’re going to take our government’s money — taxpayers’ money — then I don’t think it’s too much to ask to show a little patriotism before your event.”
State Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, said playing the national anthem is “the least we can do” to acknowledge the sacrifices made by veterans and members of the armed forces.
“I’m proud of this country,” he said. “I am a patriot.”
One of the bill’s principal authors, Rep. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point, wrote in a press release that the legislation would impact professional sporting teams, including the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Milwaukee Bucks.
But the proposal does not define “sporting event,” explain how many subsequent games for which the playing of the national anthem would satisfy the legal requirements, specify the entity that would enforce the measure or offer a penalty for violations.
The bill is under committee review.
The national anthem generally is not played during youth baseball and softball events in the city of Platteville.
One factor in city sports programming is time, said Parks and Recreation Director Luke Peters.
“There are some classes that are a half-hour,” he said. “By the time you get all the kids lined up, you are taking up 15% of the class time doing the national anthem.”
Many entities, such as the Southwestern Wisconsin Community School District, already play the national anthem before games. Superintendent John Costello said he had no opinion on the proposed legislation.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin characterized the proposal as an “unnecessary and divisive” distraction from the drafting of a new state budget, which is underway.
“We oppose the government forcing private entities to engage in displays of patriotism,” the organization told the Telegraph Herald in a statement. “As the Supreme Court has said: ‘No official, high or petty, can prescribe what shall be orthodox in politics, nationalism, religion or other matters of opinion or force citizens to confess by word or act their faith therein.’”
A similar proposal, called the “Star-Spangled Banner Protection Act,” recently passed the Texas Senate with bipartisan support.
That state’s legislation was spurred by the decision of Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, to stop playing the anthem while fans were not present for games during the COVID-19 pandemic.