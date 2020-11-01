Telegraph Herald announced:
Ben White has been hired as district sales manager.
Annette Doerr has been hired as a news clerk.
Michelle London has been promoted to news clerk and features reporter.
•
Medical Associates announced:
Jessica A. Tartaglione has completed the Certified Dementia Care Specialist certification. She joined Medical Associates Clinic in 2019 in the psychiatry and psychology department, where she provides diagnostic evaluations and psychotherapy, as well as assessments of personality disorders, behavior problems, learning disabilities, dementia or Alzheimer’s disease and intellectual disability.
•
MedOne announced hiring:
Laurie Smith as an account manager.
Emily Funke as an accounting specialist.
•
Southwest Health in Platteville, Wis., announced hiring Maggie Steinbeisser as general surgeon. In addition to laparoscopic and endoscopic general surgery capabilities, she brings skills in breast surgery, skin cancer, hernia repair, gall bladder and colonoscopy. She earned her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from A.T. Still University School of Osteopathic Medicine in Mesa, Ariz., and completed a general surgery internship at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. She completed her general surgery residency at Henry Ford Wyandotte (Mich.) Hospital. She gained additional experience at Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center and Granite Falls Health Center, both in Minnesota.
•
Mediacom recognized two Dubuque employees among the company’s top performers who demonstrated outstanding efforts to serve customers during the past year.
Gheorghe Ganea earned the People’s Choice Award. Ganea was voted best in his department and has been employed by Mediacom for 19 years.
Samuel Leick was named the Installer Technician of the Year. He has been employed by Mediacom for one year.