PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Voters on Tuesday approved a $36 million referendum for improvements across the Platteville School District.
A total of 3,034 people voted in favor of the measure while 2,199 voted against it, according to unofficial results received after the Telegraph Herald went to print late Tuesday. The measure needed a simple majority to pass.
The funds will cover projects across the district including a renovation of the cafeteria and gymnasium at Neal Wilkins Early Learning Center, a new parent pick-up and drop-off area at Westview Elementary and additional bathrooms and classroom renovations at Platteville Middle School.
Platteville High School will undergo multiple improvements, including the addition of a career and technical education classroom, renovations to the cafeteria and kitchen, and a new outdoor activities complex and parking lot.
The maximum tax increase from the bond will be 68 cents per $1,000 of taxable income, but the overall mill rate used to calculate the school district’s portion of property taxes will decline when considering five-year trends.
“We are very grateful to the community for their ongoing support of our schools,” said School Board President Josh Grabandt in a press release announcing the results. “On behalf of the Board of Education, we are excited to move forward with these much-needed improvements so that we can provide the best education possible for all Platteville students.”
Now that the measure has voter approval, design work will begin in the coming weeks, with construction expected to begin in the summer of 2023. All projects are expected to be completed by the end of 2024.
