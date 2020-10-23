Trick-or-treating will be held in Lancaster, Wis., from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. A story Thursday on Page 5A provided an incorrect date for the event.
The Telegraph Herald regrets the error.
Trick-or-treating will be held in Lancaster, Wis., from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. A story Thursday on Page 5A provided an incorrect date for the event.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
The Telegraph Herald regrets the error.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Most
Recent
Most
Read
News in
your town