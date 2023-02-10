Dubuque County’s new county attorney and treasurer each recently offered budget proposals setting their own priorities for those departments.
The proposals from County Attorney Scott Nelson and County Treasurer Michael Clasen to the county Board of Supervisors come as that body works to develop the county budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.
One of the county attorney’s duties is to represent the county government in litigation and provide legal guidance to other elected officials, department heads and advisory boards and commissions. But the office currently has no one assigned specifically to that duty.
Recommended for you
The previous county attorney, C.J. May III, had a background in local government representation, so he handled all those duties and did not fill a civil attorney position that past county attorneys had tasked with county government duties.
County Supervisor Ann McDonough has asked Nelson to devote an assistant county attorney to that task.
“We are a rare county to not have dedicated civil advice for all the sorts of things we are doing,” she said. “We could use some focused help on many things.”
During his presentation, Nelson said the county board would have to budget for a new position to fill that role.
“If that’s what the board wants, I would ask for another $100,000 on (expenses), so I can go out and find another attorney,” he said. “There’s a lot of burden on these (current assistant county attorneys).”
Nelson’s chief focus in his budget proposal was significant wage jumps for existing staff.
In the last quarter of 2022, Nelson said, the county attorney’s office worked on 87 drug cases, 60 domestic abuse cases, 30 sexual assault or sexual abuse-related cases, 202 driving-related cases and hundreds more in other, more minor categories.
“Up until now, crime has been going up, not down,” he said. “We want to turn that around and start bringing crime down in the county, but we can’t do it short-staffed.”
According to both Nelson and county records, the office currently has eight assistant county attorneys, a lower number than it has had in the past. A ninth assistant county attorney position is vacant and has been for nearly a year.
“It’s my understanding that the net has been thrown out on three separate occasions to try and get someone in, but that all three times they’ve pulled the net in and found license plates and hubcaps,” Nelson said. “No one is biting on it.”
The opening salary listed for the position has been $80,000. Nelson requested $20,000 more to potentially offer applicants for that position before posting it again.
Supervisor Harley Pothoff asked if that would cause problems with any current assistant county attorneys who are paid less than that. But Nelson said the newest two attorneys had salaries of just more than $90,000 and that the rest have salaries of $100,000 or more.
“I don’t want infighting either, as you can understand,” Nelson said. “But I have to have something to get them into the office. (And) $80,000’s not getting there. Nobody will work for that.”
Pothoff said difficulties finding new staff are not limited to the county attorney’s office.
“Everybody’s having trouble recruiting people — whether that’s the sheriff’s office, county attorney’s office, Rite-Hite, Simmons (Pet Food),” he said.
Nelson said that attorneys are harder to find than other employees because of the “more training involved there.”
For his department, Clasen shared plans to increase numerous fees in an attempt to fund his department without county tax revenue.
Clasen said the county now receives $1 per new vehicle registration, $2.50 per property title and 60% of a $10 security interest notation fee that vehicle owners with loans pay. Some of those have been limited by state code for decades at the same rate, so Clasen has joined a lobbying effort behind state legislation this session to raise or eliminate those caps.
If that effort succeeds, Clasen said, he intends to increase the amount the county receives from each of those fees by $10. Such a move would require that those fees be increased for residents.
“When I look at what we currently do in our department for those three transactions, we potentially could be looking at a $500,000 increase in (annual) revenue if these bills pass,” he said. “The way that we can help sustain some of the services we have is updating things that haven’t been updated in 30 or 35 years.”
Clasen said he hopes to further increase revenue — by renegotiating interest rates with banks at which county money is held, attempting to spur more people to get passports via his office and more — and decrease expenses, such as those for mailing and postage.
McDonough pointed out that, while not a tax, significant fee increases still are additional costs for residents. So, she questioned Clasen’s stated goal of making his department break even.
“We’re not making and selling a product. We’re not making widgets,” she said. “It’s a basic service. ... So, I wouldn’t expect you to have citizens pay fees to the point that you’re not a county governmental body that needs support.”
Clasen said that elected officials should strive not to be funded by taxes.
The supervisors have not formally decided on budget requests yet, but they are required to submit a budget to the state government by the end of March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.