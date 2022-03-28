Loras College student Faith Vincent, graduating class of 2023, has been chosen as a Newman Civic Fellow by Campus Compact, a Boston-based nonprofit organization working to advance the public purpose of higher education.
Zearing, Iowa, native Vincent is one of 173 students nationally who will make up the organization’s 2022-23 cohort of Newman Civic Fellows. She is a peer adviser to a first-year seminar course, and through the fellowship will work to better understand and contribute to educational access and equity by helping to expand peer-to-peer tutoring and/or mentoring programs.
“I was really excited,” Vincent said of her fellowship win. “It gives me the chance to have the resources to pursue the project I already wanted to do. This gave me a great opportunity. This year’s first-year students, their past two years of schooling have been hybrid or online. The adjustment from high school to college is hard.”
She credits Maggie Baker, service learning coordinator at Loras, as being her chief mentor in being named a Newman Civic Fellow. Baker and Dan Mulligan, academic success coordinator at Loras, teamed together to nominate Vincent for the honor.
“She’s an impressive woman,” Baker said of Vincent. “She wanted to continue on her own doing what she could to make sure students were connected with resources, so that’s what she is going to work on with the fellowship.”
“Faith has displayed a penchant for integrity, service and concern for others, along with her research aptitude,” Mulligan said. “She has expressed an interest in examining how Loras might enhance its tutoring and mentoring services, and through my role, I believe these areas might greatly enhance our students’ opportunities to reach their academic goals while also working to support our institutional retention percentage as well.”
Vincent said she enjoys helping first-year Loras students adjust to the work of college, the time it takes, time management assistance and just help with courses. The social side is huge, too, she said, because for the past few years students haven’t had much opportunity for social interaction. It’s an adjustment for them to be away from home, meeting new people and getting involved in unfamiliar activities.
Currently, her mentoring project is in the research phase, identifying which courses are most in need of tutors. Loras already is strong with supplying students with academic help, with the math lab, writing center and Lynch Learning Center, Vincent said. She is looking to supplement those resources with additional support.
Vincent chose Loras College for its basketball program, but stayed because of the strong academic pull she felt. She no longer plays basketball but is overjoyed to be a part of the accounting program, and is undergoing an internship in Des Moines. Her plan for after graduation is to get a job in accounting. Forensic accounting is her dream job, she said, but she’ll most likely do auditing after graduation.