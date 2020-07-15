to submit a comment

Parties interested in commenting on the creation of an environmental assessment for the Grant County Solar Energy Center, can do so by July 24.

Topics are most effective when they discuss potential human and environmental impacts of the proposed solar generation project or specific actions or changes to the proposed project that might minimize or mitigate the potential impacts of the project.

Send an email to tyler.tomaszewski@wisconsin.gov or letter addressed to PSC Environmental Assessment Coordinator Tyler Tomaszewski, P.O. Box 7854, Madison, WI 53707-7854.

People can also do so on the PSC website at www.psc.wi.gov by clicking on “file a comment” on the lower left hand side of the page, then locating docket 9804-CE-100.