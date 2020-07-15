POTOSI, Wis. — A group of concerned citizens seeks to have a seat at the table as Wisconsin’s utility regulatory agency considers the construction and subsequent transfer of ownership of a proposed 200-megawatt solar installation in Grant County.
Known as the Grant County Solar Energy Center, more than 730,000 solar panels would be installed in Potosi Township along U.S. 61 between Tennyson and Lancaster, representing one of Wisconsin’s largest utility-scale arrays.
“We have quite a few questions that haven’t been answered,” said rural Potosi resident Henry Frear, who, along with his wife, Brianna, and about 12 other area residents, recently submitted a request to become a party to the proceedings before the Wisconsin Public Service Commission concerning the facility’s construction.
“We are intervening to ensure that our community is taken care of,” he said.
The project would be sited on 1,404 acres of leased land, but a total of 2,058 acres have been designated for potential development.
The proposal also includes the construction of a substation on the project’s south end, which links to the existing Potosi-Hillman 138-kilovolt line owned by American Transmission Company.
The developer, NextEra Energy Resources, intends to sell the solar farm to Alliant Energy, which will acquire it at an approximate cost of $250 million.
In May, Alliant submitted an application with the Public Service Commission to purchase the project along with five others. The PSC is expected to make a decision by early 2021.
Ben Lipari, director of resource development and strategic implementation at Alliant Energy, said customers are likely to see a “nominal increase” in rates, but ultimately will experience benefits as the company replaces existing generation facilities with solar installations.
Construction on the Grant County facility is planned to start in fall 2021, with an in-service date of December 2023. Its expected lifespan is 30 years with a potential 20-year extension.
In addition to lease payments provided to landowners, NextEra will pay about $26 million over the life of the project into a shared revenue fund to be distributed to the county and town of Potosi.
Area residents have criticized the “site and acquire” business model the companies are using in which a state utility purchases a power installation from an independent power producer, such as NextEra, rather than undertake its construction directly.
As an independent power producer, NextEra is not required to disclose project costs, expected energy output for the project and energy demand forecasts or justify that the project is preferable to alternatives, including not constructing the array at all.
“If a utility puts in an application, they have to demonstrate the cost is reasonable,” said attorney Carol Overland, who was hired by the concerned citizens group. “We have a non-utility coming in. They have no intent of owning it. They are acting as a strawman.”
Lipari said the company believes it has made a satisfactory business case for the facilities in its application to the Public Service Commission.
“This is a plan that looks to stabilize customer rates in the long term,” he said.
The company anticipates customers will see a savings of $2 billion to $6.5 billion over the next 35 years.
Residents also have expressed concerns that the facility will generate heat and glare, decrease property values, increase water runoff, harm wildlife and pose safety hazards during severe weather.