A country music star will return to Dubuque next month.
Travis Tritt will play an “intimate,” solo, acoustic show at 8 p.m. Friday, April 30, at Five Flags Center, the facility announced Monday.
During a career spanning more than 25 years, Tritt has had 19 Top 10 hits on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, including five No. 1 songs: “Best of Intentions,” “Help Me Hold On,” “Anymore,” “Foolish Pride” and “Can I Trust You with My Heart.”
During the upcoming Dubuque show, Tritt “will also share personal stories and anecdotes about his life and musical influences,” a press release states.
Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 2, at the Five Flags Center box office and Ticketmaster.com. Tickets start at $25, plus taxes and fees.
Tritt most recently was in Dubuque in October 2018, when he headlined a show with the Charlie Daniels Band at Five Flags Center.