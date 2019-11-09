Tauke Motors and St. Francis Xavier School raised $3,000 during the recent Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms fundraising initiative.
Through the initiative, Chrysler will donate $10 per test drive to schools completing up to 99 drives. Events with 100 or more test drives will earn the school $20 per test drive for all test drives up to 150 drives, or $3,000, according to the initiative’s website.
Additionally, all test drive participants are automatically enter for a chance to win a vehicle credit in the amount of $70,000 valid toward the winner’s choice of a vehicle from the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Truck or Fiat brands, according to a press release.