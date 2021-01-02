Police said a traffic stop Friday night led to a Dubuque man's arrest after more than 4 pounds of marijuana was found.
Yoosuf K. Moment, 42, of 4514 Lark Drive, was arrested at 8:36 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Prince and Regent streets on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, unlawfully carrying certain concealed weapons, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, interference with official acts, failure to affix drug stamp and driving while barred.
Court documents state that police pulled over a vehicle registered to Ean Holdings LLC, based out of Tulsa City, Okla., after it failed to stop at a stop sign. The driver refused to identify himself, documents state, but officers identified him as Moment through a California ID found on his person. Officers also found Moment to be barred from driving in Iowa.
A law enforcement K-9 alerted officers to the smell of narcotics coming from the vehicle, documents state. A search of the vehicle produced numerous bags of marijuana with a total weight of 4.3 pounds.
Officers also found a stun gun in the center console of the vehicle and prescription medication not in a labeled prescription bottle, documents state.