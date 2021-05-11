The parent company of a Dubuque nursing home will repay more than $210,000 in federal funds due to its practices “surrounding COVID-19 infections, including the facility’s procedures and criteria for screening symptomatic employees.”
The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Iowa announced the agreement Monday afternoon with Care Initiatives, the parent company of Dubuque Specialty Care, to repay $214,200.
The payment was to “resolve claims the United States was entitled to restitution for the federal share of Medicaid funds the facility received for an approximately 10-week period while residents at Dubuque Specialty Care ... were suffering from or testing positive for COVID-19,” according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
It noted that Care Initiatives cooperated with the investigation “and did not admit to any liability as part of the settlement agreement.”
The federal investigators did not specify the “10-week period” referenced in the release.
Last June, the Telegraph Herald was the first to report that Dubuque Specialty Care was cited for allowing three symptomatic employees to repeatedly work and for some workers’ failure to wear personal protective equipment. All three of the symptomatic employees of Dubuque Specialty Care later were confirmed to have the coronavirus, according to the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals.
Inspection documents stated that as of June 4, 43 residents had tested positive for COVID-19 and 11 had died.
In the release, Acting U.S. Attorney Sean Berry said, “Our office expects that recipients of federal health care funds take appropriate steps to maintain beneficiary safety, to protect our district’s most vulnerable residents and to ensure their practices comport with recognized standards, especially during this unprecedented time.”
Care Initiatives provided a statement to the Telegraph Herald when asked for comment on the agreement.
In it, CEO Mike Beal said, “Care Initiatives remains focused on providing quality care for residents and their families. We appreciated working with the government to come to a mutual agreement and look forward to continuing to fulfill our mission of improving quality of life for Iowans and their families during life’s health transitions through compassionate, individualized care.”