PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – A nonprofit organization in southwest Wisconsin that serves adults and children with developmental disabilities has canceled its 2020 camping season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Wisconsin Badger Camp officials announced the cancelation with a letter on the organization’s website.
The letter states that the organization will provide families with “virtual activities to stay busy this summer.”
Campers with paid registrations for 2020 may either request a refund for the amount already paid or request to have the amount applied to next summer’s fee, according to the letter.